View Mobile Site

NEWS

SPORTS

CRIME

OBITUARIES

  • JAN (JOHN) RODENBURG Jan Rodenburg, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2016. Jan was born in Aarlanderveen, Holland on May 20, 1929. In 1957 Jan came to the United States and settled in the Esca...
  • PEARL MORRILL Pearl Morrill, 87, passed away on December 4, 2016 at her home in Escalon, CA. She was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Upland, CA to George and Clara Mellor. Pearl has been a resident of Escalon for 64 ye...
  • CAPTAIN JANE ANNE LOMBARDI Jane Anne Lombardi born in Stockton, California on October 5, 1943 to Fred and Frances Lombardi who were long time cattle ranchers. She graduated from Escalon High School in 1961 where she excelled...

WORLD VIDEO

News

Looking Back At Top News Stories Of 2016

Public Works crew members from San Joaquin County converged at the intersection of McHenry Avenue and River Road, measuring, painting and preparing for the new roundabout. After the road was closed for striping work on Saturday, the new traffic control system went into effect.

View More »
1 2 3 4

VIDEO


© Copyright 2017 Escalon Times
Please wait ...