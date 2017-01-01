View Mobile Site

  • BARBARA LEE HOGAN Barbara Lee Hogan, 74, of Escalon, daughter of Bert and Elsie Asvitt, loving and devoted wife of 32 years to Clyde Hogan of Escalon, passed away quietly in her sleep on the morning of January 5th, ...
  • CAROL J. RAMPOLDI Carol (Rafter) Rampoldi was born the evening of December 22, 1933 at her family home in Modesto. Her parents were John Rafter and Louise (Kegler) Rafter. Carol was raised by her Grandparents John a...
  • THELMA SUE FRANK Thelma Sue Frank of Escalon passed away peacefully on December 26, 2016 and entered the Gates of Heaven joining her beloved husband. Thelma grew up in Riverbank and eventually settled in Escalon, w...

U.S. AIRFORCE RECEIVE CARE PACKAGES

Striking a pose with the colorful notes of encouragement included in their holiday care packages are members of the 162nd Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force, including local resident Jarrod Lial, far right, a firefighter with the Air Force. Photo Contributed

