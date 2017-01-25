View Mobile Site

NEWS

SPORTS

CRIME

OBITUARIES

  • PHYLLIS BRAYTON Phyllis passed away peacefully in her home on January 25th, 2017. Phyllis (Nicki) was born to Pete and Thelma Miano in Wheatland, California. Together with her brother Melvin (Bud) Miano the family...
  • FEM IDA VAN HOUTEN Fem was born in Hartley, Iowa to John and Catharina (Wolterstorff) Dekker. She moved with her family to the LA area during the depression where she met her husband of 56 years, John Van Houten. The...
  • MINNIE LAUGERO Longtime Escalon resident, Minnie Laugero, who was living at Dale Commons in Modesto, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2017. Minnie was born in Santa Cruz on April 4, 1916, where she live...

WORLD VIDEO

News

WINTER HOMCOMING KING 2017

Escalon High School senior Edgar Samano is all smiles as he receives the Homecoming King crown on Friday night from Homecoming Queen Lexi Wheeler. Looking on at right is Edgar’s dad, Enrique. Marg Jackson/The Times

View More »
1 2 3 4 5

VIDEO


© Copyright 2017 Escalon Times
Please wait ...