ARCHIE SPARKMANArchie "Sparky" Sparkman, 89, of Valley Springs, California passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Memorial Service will be Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Clements Community Church, 18544...
JAN (JOHN) RODENBURGJan Rodenburg, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2016. Jan was born in Aarlanderveen, Holland on May 20, 1929. In 1957 Jan came to the United States and settled in the Esca...
PEARL MORRILL Pearl Morrill, 87, passed away on December 4, 2016 at her home in Escalon, CA. She was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Upland, CA to George and Clara Mellor. Pearl has been a resident of Escalon for 64 ye...