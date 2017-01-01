JAN (JOHN) RODENBURGJan Rodenburg, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 19, 2016. Jan was born in Aarlanderveen, Holland on May 20, 1929. In 1957 Jan came to the United States and settled in the Esca...
PEARL MORRILL Pearl Morrill, 87, passed away on December 4, 2016 at her home in Escalon, CA. She was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Upland, CA to George and Clara Mellor. Pearl has been a resident of Escalon for 64 ye...
CAPTAIN JANE ANNE LOMBARDIJane Anne Lombardi born in Stockton, California on October 5, 1943 to Fred and Frances Lombardi who were long time cattle ranchers. She graduated from Escalon High School in 1961 where she excelled...