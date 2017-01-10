View Mobile Site

  • MARGARETE (MARGARET) PALMER Margarete (Margaret) Palmer, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 10, 2017. Margaret was born on April 27, 1933, in Meedl, Czechoslovakia. After surviving the harrowing, l...
  • ARNOLD HOF Arnold Hof passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2017, after succumbing to a short illness. Arnie began his life's journey in Alamosa, Colorado, where he lived with his parents Cornelius and...
  • BARBARA LEE HOGAN Barbara Lee Hogan, 74, of Escalon, daughter of Bert and Elsie Asvitt, loving and devoted wife of 32 years to Clyde Hogan of Escalon, passed away quietly in her sleep on the morning of January 5th, ...

YOUTH BASKETBALL CLINICS

Youngsters in the Cub Basketball program work on their dribbling skills during a clinic at El Portal Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Games will begin Jan. 28. Marg Jackson/The Times

