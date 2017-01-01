MINNIE LAUGEROLongtime Escalon resident, Minnie Laugero, who was living at Dale Commons in Modesto, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2017. Minnie was born in Santa Cruz on April 4, 1916, where she live...
BETTY LITTLE Betty Little passed away peacefully at her home in Escalon on Jan. 18, 2017 at the age of 86. Betty was born on March 18, 1930 in Dixon, Iowa to Louis and Annetta Pahl. She has been a resident of E...
EDWARD FIKSE, JR.Edward Fikse, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 and has joined hands again with his wife, Gretta, in heaven. Born in Volga, Iowa to Rev. Edward and Elbertina Fikse,...